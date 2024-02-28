ADVERTISEMENT

Operations team of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals inspects YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam

February 28, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The team will play two matches at the stadium on March 31 and April 3

The Hindu Bureau

Operations team members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals visited Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium and met the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) members here on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Visakhapatnam will be acting as second home to DC. The DC will play two matches here at the PM Palem stadium. While the first match between DC and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled on March 31, the second match between DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played on April 3. Both the matches are day-and-night.

The DC team members have checked the rooms for the match officials, players and corporate boxes. They have also enquired about the arrangements being made for the IPL matches so far. ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy briefed them about the facilities at the stadium.

ACA CEO Siva Reddy and others were present.

