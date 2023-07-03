HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operational excellence must start from top and nurtured continuously, says expert at CII conclave in Visakhapatnam

July 03, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd executive advisor T.R. Parasuraman said that operational excellence is all about ensuring flexibility in the most efficient way of harmonising people, process and product though standardisation and creating a culture of teamwork, creativity and innovation.

In a keynote address during the conclave on ‘Operational Excellence in Pharma Industry: Global MNCs - Indian Stories,’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Visakhapatnam, here on Monday, Mr. Parasuraman said the operational excellence must start from top and nurtured continuously through good environment, systems and people development.

The CII Visakhapatnam chairman P.P. Lal Krishna said the operational excellence plays a crucial role in the industries and underscored the need for adopting best practices, embracing technology and fostering a culture of excellence so that companies can enhance their competitive advantage, deliver innovative products and positively impact outcomes.

Explaining the objective of the conclave, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services managing director K.V.V. Raju urged industralists to share valuable insights on best practices, challenges and how to improve operational agility, reduce costs, eradicating human errors and enhance workforce effectiveness towards operational excellence in the Indian context.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.