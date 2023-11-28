Operational demo provides a visual treat to visitors at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

November 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The operational demo rehearsals by the Navy provided a visual treat to the scores of visitors, who gathered at RK Beach on Tuesday evening. Some of the visitors took videos and photographs of the choppers, hovering above their heads, from the Beach Road and from the balconies of apartments.

As it was the first op demo rehearsal, ahead of Navy Day celebrations, and it being a weekday, there was not much rush on the Beach Road, and the crowd enjoyed the breathtaking manoeuvres in a relaxed manner, as there was no jostling for space on the beach. Police personnel ensured the smooth flow of traffic on the Beach Road.

People watched in awe as fighter aircraft zipped past at close range, as they criss-crossed each other, moving in a circular path across the sky

The tactical manoeuvres by the fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy were a visual treat to the both children and adults.

A box was erected and the Naval personnel gave a running commentary on the display for the benefit of the general public. Some of the visitors were seen trying to take selfies with their family members with the choppers flying in the background at low heights.

The crowd watched in awe as the warplanes in formation performed aerobatics in the sky. The sky diving display by the Marine Commandos caught the attention of the gathering. They jumped out of the aircraft, opened their parachutes, and perfectly landed on the beach sand. Three helicopters participated in the Search And Rescue (SAR) operations by the Marine Commandos.

Warships and submarine, coming close to the coast and firing flares in the sky, provided a colourful spectacle in the sky. The op demo ended with the illumination of the ships at dusk.

Two more operational demo rehearsals will be held from 4 p.m. on November 30 and again on December 2 at RK Beach. The final Op Demo will be held December 4.

