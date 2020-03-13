Operation Sura: raids continue on arrack units and belt shops in the district

To restrict the flow of liquor in the district in the wake of local body elections, the district police in association with the officials from the Excise & Prohibition Department have initiated Operation Sura.

As part of it, the officials have been conducting raids on the Illicit Distilled (ID) arrack manufacturing units and belt shops at various parts of the Visakhapatnam district.

According to the officials, the enforcement agencies have conducted raids since March 10 at various stock points in 39 villages under Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Yelamanchali, V. Madugula, Payakaraopeta, Narsipatnam, Chintapalle, Araku and Paderu limits. The teams have booked as many as 35 cases and arrested 27 persons who were found preparing and selling arrack. Five more cases have been booked against several persons who were found running belt shops.

As many as 277.5 litres of arrack was destroyed and the teams have also seized 6,550 litres of fermented jaggery wash during the raids.

“Sale of liquor is restricted since the beginning of the new liquor policy. A person cannot procure more than three bottles. Now, there is a possibility of demand for arrack in the rural and Agency areas. So raids are being organised as part of Operation Sura,” said a senior official from the Excise & Prohibition Department.

The district police have arranged checkpoints at various places and checking vehicles.