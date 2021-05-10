Open windows in ICU blocks, former MLA urges KGH officials

‘Doctors say there is no cross ventilation and the blocks are stinking’

Former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has asked the officials of the KGH to open the windows in all the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) blocks in the fourth floor of the CSR Block, which have been reportedly sealed.

After visiting the CSR Block and meeting the nursing staff and doctors on Monday, he told the media that due to a couple of alleged suicides in the CSR Block, all the windows have been nailed and sealed. Doctors said that there was no cross ventilation and the blocks were stinking, he added.

‘Fix permanent grills’

The doctors also said that there was a need for cross ventilation, as the viral load in the blocks was very high, Mr. Raju said. “I have requested the officials to fix permanent grills so that patients cannot jump out and open the windows for cross ventilation,” he said.

He said that the doctors and nurses have informed that there was no donning and doffing rooms in the block, where they can don and remove the PPE kits.

All the used kits are dumped outside or on the corridors, which was not a safe practice, he said.