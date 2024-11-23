ADVERTISEMENT

Open RK Beach road stretch round the clock for tourists, members of A.P. Chambers request Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

Published - November 23, 2024 10:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tourist occupancy in Visakhapatnam has been declining gradually over the years, as the tourists don’t find the city tourist-friendly anymore, they say

The Hindu Bureau

The members also urged the Police Commissioner to take steps to protect the natural arc at Mangamaripeta in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: File photo: K.R. DEEPAK

Representatives of the A.P. Chambers of Commerce, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Forum and Tours and Travels Association on Saturday met Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi and submitted a memorandum urging him to allow people on RK Beach to YMCA road stretch round the clock

Chairman of A.P. Chambers Tourism Committee and president of APTF K. Vijaya Mohan and other members said that the Beach Road stretch has been the major tourist attraction for any visitor to the city, the members informed that tourist occupancy in Visakhapatnam has been declining gradually over the years, as the tourists don’t find Visakhapatnam a tourist-friendly city anymore and have shifted to other locations like Puri which allow tourists to sit on the beach all through the night.

The members also urged the Police Commissioner to take steps to protect the natural arc, renowned geo-heritage site at Mangamaripeta. They said that the arch lies in a precarious state with people thronging the spot and climbing on the fragile formations. With no clear signage of the geological significance of the place or fencing of the fragile natural arch, visitors have been gathering up there in large numbers and the recent crowding there has raised an alarm among heritage conservationists and geologists, they said.

The members said that in the absence of police outposts and surveillance cameras crimes increased at Thotlakonda. | Photo Credit: File photo: V RAJU

The members also said that the absence of police outposts and surveillance cameras has led to increase in crimes at Thotlakonda. The members said that there were incidents of extortion, robberies and other anti-social activities in the area .

Pavan Karteek, Dheeraj, Srinivas Kumar and Vimal Jain were also present.

