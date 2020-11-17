Open paddy procurement centres by Nov. 20, officials told

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 November 2020 01:37 IST

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy has directed the officials concerned to open paddy procurement centres all over the district by November 20.

He held a meeting with the officials of Civil Supplies, Agriculture, DRDA, ITDA, DCCB and Marketing Departments at the Collectorate here on Monday.

He told the officials that the State government was keen on procuring the produce of small and marginal farmers at remunerative prices. The staff of the Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) should be properly trained in this regard. Agriculture Assistants or Horticulture Assistants should be available at the procurement centres, he said.

Mr. v said that the officials should invite the local people’s representatives for the procurement process. Publicity campaigns should be held locally to make people aware of the procurement. He directed the Joint Director of Agriculture to talk to the farmers on various aspects of procurement. The data should also be kept ready.

District Manager (Civil Supplies) Venkataramana said that there were 150 procurement centres in the district. These include some under the purview of the ITDA.

Agriculture Joint Director Leelavathi, DRDA Project Officer Visweswara Rao, Marketing Assistant Director Kaleswara Rao, Paderu DPM Satya Naidu, DCCB DGM Srinivasa Rao, DSO (Rural) Siva Prasad and Rice Millers Association president Veeranna Choudhary were among those who participated in the meeting.