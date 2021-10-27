Open House leaves students spellbound

They are thrilled to see police canines Goldy and Rocky detecting explosives

An Open House programme was organised by the city and the district police, as part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Week in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

A large number of students from various schools attended the programme at AR Grounds (city police) and at Police Parade Grounds, Kailsagiri (district police).

Speaking during the programme, Additional SP (Crimes) B. Lakshmi Narayana, who inaugurated the exhibition at Kailasagiri, said that the main motto of the programme is to create awareness over the ammunition, machinery, tools and crime detection methods of the police to the students. He said that the district police have been conducting various programmes as part of the Police Commemoration Week.

Students from several colleges were enthralled looking at the various weapons and ammunitions, especially learning about the functioning of dog squad.

They were thrilled to see police canines ‘goldy’ and ‘rocky’ detecting explosives and drugs. Similarly, bodyworn cameras, drone cameras and communication equipment were also displayed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, A.R, R.P.L. Santhi Kumar, explained about the bomb disposal team, communication equipment, dog squad teams, weapons like AK-47, pistols, gas gun, grenades, landmine proof vehicles, Vajra vehicles and a few others.

Students learnt about deep search metal detectors (DSMD), telescopic manipulators, remote wire cutters which are used by bomb disposal teams.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) S Gauthami interacted with students at the Open House exhibition at the AR Grounds by the city police.

Outreach programme

As part of the outreach programme by the city police and the Vigilance Awareness Week, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha interacted with the staff and doctors at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital And Research Centre here.

Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha spoke on leading a honest life, maintaining transparency and accountability in the work, particularly with reference to the health sector. He suggested ways and means to handle corruption in the organisations such as strengthening the internal vigilance, relying on IT platforms, supporting legislations such as RTI and putting up individual efforts to strengthen the fight against graft. Director Umesh Mahantshetty and other officers from the cancer hospital were present.