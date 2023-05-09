Open House at NSTL draws huge response from students in Visakhapatnam

May 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Scores of students enthusiastically participated in the Open House exhibition/display of NSTL products and a multimedia presentation of NSTL technologies at the inaugural of a two-day exhibition organised as part of the National Technology Day Celebrations 2023 (NTDC-2023), and to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL) here on Tuesday.

The working models of drones by a group of students of Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering (Autonomous), were impressive to say the least. “The unique feature of our drones is that when they encounter an obstacle, they do not crash against it or return but take a higher altitude to continue their movement. They can carry a payload up to 5 kg and reach a range of 120 km. There are two remotes, one to be operated by the ground handler and the other by the remote operator,” explains one of the students.

“We have tested the range by flying the drone in Vizianagaram and controlling its movements from Visakhapatnam. It worked to our satisfaction,” says Likith Reddy Gurubilli, director of Yamini Infinity Drones, MVP Colony, who guided the students.

A helmet made by students of Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College was another attraction at the exhibition. “The bike will not start, if the rider does not strap up the safety belt, or when the rider is under the influence of alcohol,” said one of the members of the all-girl team.

A competition on model/exhibits with a theme “Integrated approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future” was also organised. A total of 91 models were received from 10 schools and 12 colleges. Of them, 43 models were selected for display in the Open House. The winners will be awarded on National Technology Day at NSTL on May 11.

Earlier, NSTL Director Y. Sreenivas Rao inaugurated the Open House. He went round the exhibits, put up by the students, and asked them about the working models displayed by them. The students impressed him with their innovative ideas. Later, he appreciated the school and college students, who had done exceedingly well in the competition and described them as ‘future world-class scientists’. He advised the college and school students to visit the exhibition to know about the research being done by the NSTL for the Indian Navy.

Senior scientists P.V.S. Ganesh Kumar, B.V.S.S. Krishna Kumar and other scientists accompanied the Director.

T.V.S.L. Satyavani, Scientist ‘F’ and Chairperson NTDC-2023, appreciated the enthusiastic participation in the Open House and informed that thousands of students in and around Visakhapatnam were utilising the unique opportunity of witnessing models of NSTL products , anti-submarine heavy weight torpedo Varunastra, light weight torpedoes, underwater mines and decoys (Anti-Torpedo Decoy Systems).