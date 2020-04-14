Open additional counters at ration shops, says Joint Collector

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar has directed the officials concerned to open additional counters at ration depots, which have over 250 cardholders.

Participating in a video-conference on Tuesday, the JC asked the officials to ensure proper supply of essential commodities during the second phase of Public Distribution Programme to be held from April 16 to 27. He said the provisions should be supplied at the doorstep of the consumers in red zones. Social distancing norms should be ensured at the ration shops. Soap and sanitisers should be invariably kept at the shops for the use of consumers.

He said that coupons, giving the time and date of supply of essential commodities, should be handed over to the beneficiaries by Wednesday. Only persons between 18 and 45 years of age should be asked to collect the rations, to the extent possible. When only senior citizens were present in a household, arrangements should be made for door delivery of rations.

ITDA PO DK Balaji, RDOs and Civil Supply Officials and Tehsildars participated in the video-conference.