OPAC urges State government to act on six proposals to help legal fraternity and people

Published - June 16, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Organisation and Council for Policy Affairs and Citizen Help (OPAC), Visakhapatnam, has presented proposals to the State government to take a note on six key issues and programmes suggested by OPAC team in order to help the legal fraternity and general public as well.

OPAC director (policy integration) SK Sri Krishna Yesaswi said that the six proposals included creation of Legal Tech Incubator, Virtual Legal Assistance Pslatform, Diversity and Inclusion iniatives, Legal Wellness, Online Dispute Resolution platform, and Fair Compensation for Young Lawyers.

“We already submitted the proposals to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during his election campaign in February, 2024. Now, we are reminding him and the authorities concerned of the State government to look into the proposals. We also appealed to the government to study the recent directives of Madras High Court on the stipend for junior advocates,” Mr. Krishna said, in a release here on Sunday.

