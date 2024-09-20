Only two castes dominating politics in Andhra Pradesh, says BSP leader

A booklet in Telugu titled ‘Kula Andhra Pradesh’ was released at a roundtable on ‘caste census of BC’, organised by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at the Public Library here on Friday evening.

Addressing the participants at the roundtable, J. Purnachandra Rao, a retired DGP, and the State coordinator of BSP, said that caste was dominating politics in Andhra Pradesh with only two castes – Kamma and Reddy – dominating the scene for long.

He said that Brahmins and Kshatriyas, which had good representation during the early years after Independence, have also lost their prominence. Though Kapu leaders were trying to overshadow the two predominant castes, it would not be possible in the near future.

He said that political awareness was lacking among BCs, SCs and minorities and they were being lured with money, welfare schemes and the like. He said that all the major political parties were doing injustice to BCs. He said it was only the BSP which stood for the strengthening of the BCs.

