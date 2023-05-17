Only TDP can save Andhra Pradesh from debt trap, says Chandrababu Naidu

May 17, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Only the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) can save Andhra Pradesh from an impending debt trap and ensure the completion of various developmental projects that have been pending for the last five years, the party’s national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said.

Addressing a large gathering at Pendurthi on Wednesday evening, Mr. Naidu took a swipe at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for backtracking on his initial acceptance of Amaravati as the capital of the State. “Jagan Mohan Reddy’s insistence that Visakhapatnam be made the capital of A.P. is now out of love for the city or its people but to grab lands,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP chief promised to develop the north Andhra region if the party was voted to power in 2024.

Mr. Naidu recalled that he had brought out G.O. 229 to provide a solution to the ‘Pancha gramalu’ (Simhachalam land issue) but the YSRCP government went to court against its implementation. The issue would be resolved if the TDP comes to power, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the ‘peace-loving’ image of the city was disturbed after the YSRCP came to power in the State. “Since the YSRCP has come to power, prices of essential commodities have shot up, power tariff has been increased as never before and RTC bus fares and property taxes have been hiked,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that the YSRCP government was trying to blame the Centre for everything.

The TDP chief thanked the people of Visakhapatnam region for electing the party’s candidate in the recent MLC election to the Graduates constituency. “Money and muscle power of the YSRCP failed to work,” Mr. Naidu said.

Roadshow gets good response

Standing on an open-top vehicle, Mr. Naidu flashed the victory sign as hundreds of people lined the roads during his roadshow from R&B Junction to Pendurthi via NAD Kotha Road.

TDP workers carrying party flags danced to the party’s campaign songs of ‘Rashtraniki Idemi Kharma Ra’ and ‘Psycho Povali, Cycle Ravali’.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and activists, when he arrived on a three-day visit to North Andhra, at the airport on Wednesday evening.