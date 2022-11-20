Only public involvement will save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, say speakers at a seminar

November 20, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will not only affect the employees but also the people. VSP can be saved only when the general public are made to realise it, said the speakers at a seminar on ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’, organised by the Writers’ Academy here on Sunday.

Former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana described the VSP as the ‘heartbeat of India today’ as it had contributed 3,200 MT s of steel for the Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue in Gujarat, the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh and the PMAY scheme houses of the Government of India. Calling for united struggles to save the steel plant, he said that he had written to the Prime Minister suggesting alternatives to continue the plant in the public sector like merging it with SAIL and NMDC.

The debt of VSP has been put at ₹20,000 crore, and the value of the lands in its possession at a mere ₹50 crore, while the actual value would be several lakh crores of rupees. The land could be used to raise loans to run the plant. The Centre has failed to respond to both the suggestions. He said, “When I filed a PIL against privatisation of VSP, the Centre attributed motives to it.”

Mr. Lakshminarayana recalled that the Steel Minister had recently stated on the floor of Parliament that VSP had made a profit of ₹900 crore this year. He appealed to the court to give a permanent stay on privatisation till the Centre filed a counter affidavit.

Egalitarian society

Former MP Undavalli Aruna Kumar said that only PSU s could contribute to an egalitarian society and added that the trade unions have failed in their duty to convince the masses in this regard. He alleged that both the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition TDP were participating in the struggles against privatisation of VSP but were supporting the BJP government.

He called upon the organisers to come out with the ‘Vizag Declaration’ to prevent the sale of VSP. He said that the State government should buy the plant, if there was no other option.

Actor and Director R. Narayana Murthy alleged that the Prime Minister was violating the Constitution by selling PSUs to private entrepreneurs. He traced the attempts of the successive governments to push the VSP into the red by failing to allocate iron ore mines, sale of iron ore to Japan, forcing VSP to buy iron ore at high cost.

Writers’ Academy chairman V.V. Ramana Murthy and Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) Chairman D. Adinarayana spoke.