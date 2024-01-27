GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only less than 30% of 1.5 lakh tons of municipal solid waste treated in India, says NGT member

‘Huge amount of untreated waste goes into the sources of potable waters, particularly rivers, lakes, wetlands, water bodies and stormwater drains’

January 27, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

India generates over 1.5 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) per day, but only 83% of waste is collected and less than 30% is treated, and the impact of which would be devastating for the health of citizens and the human environment, said National Green Tribunal Member Afroz Ahmad here on Saturday.

He participated as the chief guest to deliver a lecture on ‘Role of National Green Tribunal in India,’ jointly organised by GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science and Institute for Solid Waste Research & Ecological Balance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ahmad said that the huge amount of untreated waste goes into the sources of potable waters, particularly rivers, lakes, wetlands, water bodies and stormwater drains.

After observing the alarming issues, the NGT directed various State governments to deposit compensations for improper management of solid and liquid waste. This amount has been required to be kept in ring-fenced account for restoration measures as per action plans to be overseen by the Chief Secretaries and further report being considered by the NGT, he added.

“Protecting the environment is not just a responsibility, it is a duty that we owe to our planet, to ourselves and to future generations,” Mr. Ahmad said.

