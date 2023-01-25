ADVERTISEMENT

Only heavy vehicles will be allowed on the upper rotary of NAD Junction in Visakhapatnam, say officials

January 25, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the city police and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) have informed that the upper rotary/elevated rotary of NAD Junction is dedicated only for heavy vehicles and small vehicles will not be allowed on the flyover keeping in view of road safety. In a release on Wednesday, VMRDA Chief Engineer P. Siva Prasad and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic II) C. Sarath Kumar Raju said that vehicles like buses, lorries, trucks and other heavy vehicles will be allowed on the upper rotary, while cars, auto-rickshaws and motorcycles will be allowed only on the lower rotary. They also said that a 24/7 police control room was set up at the flyover and urged citizens to make a note of the traffic norm.

