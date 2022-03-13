‘Only BJP can bail out citizens from debt trap’, says Purandeswari

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari. File. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

March 13, 2022 13:33 IST

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh has fallen into a debt trap due to lack of financial discipline by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The debt burden on each citizen of Andhra Pradesh is estimated at ₹1.2 lakh.

The BJP general secretary participated in a meeting of the party leaders from Visakhapatnam district at Rushikonda, here, on Sunday.

She said that the debt burden, which was ₹2.5 lakh crore, when Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had stepped down as Chief Minister, has increased to ₹6.5 lakh crore in three years. It was unfortunate that instead of taking measures to reduce the debt burden, the Chief Minister was thinking of procuring new loans, she added.

She alleged that there was no development in the State except for the projects, which were taken up with Central government funds.

Ms. Purandeswari also alleged that the State government was not contributing its share of funds for Central schemes and said the CAG Report had mentioned that ₹70,000 crore of Central funds were diverted for other purposes by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

She said that bringing the BJP to power in the State was the only solution to bail out people from the debt trap, and encouraged party workers to create awareness among the citizens in this regard. She said the success of the party in four out of five States in the north, the results of which were declared recently, was due to the hard work of the party workers in those States.

The BJP general secretary alleged that investors were not coming forward to set up industries in the State, due to absence of conducive atmosphere. She called upon the party workers to give a fitting reply to the false propaganda being carried out by the YSR Congress government that the BJP was not extending any help to Andhra Pradesh.