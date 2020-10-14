Only a few cinemas in city likely to reopen from October 15

Most exhibitors feel that screening old films will not draw audiences to the cinemas after the long shutdown

B. Madhu Gopal

14 October 2020 01:05 IST

Non-availability of big banners and new films seems to be the main reason

Though the State government has given the green signal to cinema exhibitors to screen films from October 15, not many exhibitors in the city are in a hurry to reopen their theatres.

The non-availability of big banners and new films seems to be the main reason as hardly any new films had been made during the last six months in view of the pandemic situation. The few films, which were made, were released on Over the Top (OTT) platforms.

Most exhibitors feel that screening old films would not draw audiences to the cinemas after the long shutdown.

They are also bothered about the lack of permission to exhibitors in Telangana for the screening of films. The film makers would like to release new films in both the Telugu States simultaneously. “It is highly unlikely that they will give us (exhibitors in Andhra Pradesh) new content now. We have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking reduction in power tariff,” said an exhibitor.

Jagadamba theatre proprietor Jagadish Kumar plans to screen the English film ‘Viking’ from October 16. He, however, has not made any plans to screen films at his other two theatres in the complex. October 15 is Amavasya, which is considered inauspicious by some exhibitors.

“We will start screening after the Telangana government gives its nod for screening of films in that State. We hope that it happens before the Dasara festival,” says Vamsi Kishore, who owns three theatres at Gajuwaka.

Sangam and Sarat theatre are unlikely to reopen till new films are ready. “We will not open until new films are released,” says Prasad Reddy, manager of Sarat theatre.

It’s learnt that CMR and Varun INOX theatres are scheduled to open on October 15.

Meanwhile, Kalabharathi Auditorium, which has remained closed due to COVID-19 since March 22, 2020, will be reopened from October 18.

Harikatha Bhagavatarini Kalla Nirmala of Vizianagaram will render ‘Sri Sitarama Kalyanam’ Harikatha on the opening day.

She will be supported by P. Dakshina Murthy (Vijayawada) on the violin and Sivasankar (Vizianagaram) on the mridangam.

Kalabharathi secretary Rambabu says, “Wearing masks and sanitisation of hands before entering the auditorium is compulsory to check possible spread of the coronavirus.”