Visakhapatnam

Only 71 in isolation ward: Collector

There are only 71 patients at the Isolation Ward of the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) with 101 of the 172 admitted, being discharged, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Of the 26 centres established in the district, 4,984 beds were available for isolation of patients, based on the requirement. There are 126 persons at quarantine centres in the district. They include: 55 in Bheemili, 11 in Elamanchili, 15 in Narsipatnam and 45 in Visakhapatnam. A total of 9,918 beds are available at 49 centres in the district.

Meanwhile, the Control Room established at the Collectorate received 1,181 calls so far, including 63 today.

Of these, 594 relate to COVID-19 while the rest pertain to other issues.

