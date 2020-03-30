Only 71 in isolation ward: Collector

There are only 71 patients at the Isolation Ward of the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) with 101 of the 172 admitted, being discharged, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand.
Of the 26 centres established in the district, 4,984 beds were available for isolation of patients, based on the requirement. There are 126 persons at quarantine centres in the district. They include: 55 in Bheemili, 11 in Elamanchili, 15 in Narsipatnam and 45 in Visakhapatnam. A total of 9,918 beds are available at 49 centres in the district.
Meanwhile, the Control Room established at the Collectorate received 1,181 calls so far, including 63 today.
Of these, 594 relate to COVID-19 while the rest pertain to other issues.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.