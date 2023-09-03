15 of 236 snake species in India venomous: expert

September 03, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Deputy Director of One Health Centre of National Centre for Disease Control Ajit D. Shewale on Sunday explained the initiatives taken by the government on snake-bite management, at the 28th A.P. State Joint Conference of IPHA and IAPSM, hosted by GIMSR department of community medicine here.

In India, there are about 236 species of snakes, most of which are non-venomous. Only 15 varieties are venomous and four among them—the cobras, the Russell’s viper, the saw-scaled vipers and the kraits—are the most common.

West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka report the highest number of snake-bite cases and deaths.

He said the Centre for One Health has drafted the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control Snake bite Envenoming in India (NAP-SE) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued directions to all States/UTs to include Anti Snake Venom Serum (ASVS) in the list of essential drugs.

To reduce the number of deaths and cases of disability associated with snake-bite envenoming by 50% in India by 2030, training of healthcare professionals and paramedics on initial management, referral and life-support skills were needed, he added.