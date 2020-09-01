Online yoga, meditation classes from September 7

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 September 2020 23:18 IST

The Department of Youth Services is organising a three-month free yoga, meditation classes through online/virtual conference from September 7 for interested candidates between the age of 15 and 35 years.

CEO, SETVIS, Visakhapatnam, B Srinivasa Rao, said that the programme was scheduled to start from September 2, but has been postponed to September 7. The programme would be conducted from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7.15 a.m. Interested candidates can send their names, e-mail address and whatsApp number to setvisceo@gmail.com or to number 9849913079/9491553607 before September 5. After sending the details, candidates need to register themselves in www.tiny.cc/yuvayoga weblink, the official said.

After completion of the training, the candidates will also be given a certificate. For more details, interested can contact 0891-2558291.