Visakhapatnam

Online yoga, meditation classes from September 7

The Department of Youth Services is organising a three-month free yoga, meditation classes through online/virtual conference from September 7 for interested candidates between the age of 15 and 35 years.

CEO, SETVIS, Visakhapatnam, B Srinivasa Rao, said that the programme was scheduled to start from September 2, but has been postponed to September 7. The programme would be conducted from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7.15 a.m. Interested candidates can send their names, e-mail address and whatsApp number to setvisceo@gmail.com or to number 9849913079/9491553607 before September 5. After sending the details, candidates need to register themselves in www.tiny.cc/yuvayoga weblink, the official said.

After completion of the training, the candidates will also be given a certificate. For more details, interested can contact 0891-2558291.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2020 11:19:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/online-yoga-meditation-classes-from-september-7/article32499743.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story