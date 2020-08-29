Online yoga camp from Sept. 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 August 2020 23:04 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting one-month online yoga camp on Yoga for Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) from September 1, said Head of the Department, Ramesh Babu, in a release on Saturday. The combination of yoga techniques such as asanas, pranayama, mudras, bandhas and meditation will be taught during this camp. Interested candidates for enrolment may contact K. Ramya at 9100855823, he added.

