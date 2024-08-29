GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online single window system to clear Ganesh pandal applications in Vizag

Pandal organisers will be issued NOC along with a QR code which will be scanned during the checks to know about the permissions accorded, says Home Minister V. Anitha

Published - August 29, 2024 09:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister V. Anitha addressing the media after launching a single window desk for Ganesh Pandal permissions, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi is also seen.

Home Minister V. Anitha addressing the media after launching a single window desk for Ganesh Pandal permissions, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Visakhapatnam police have launched an online single window clearance system to accord permissions for setting up pandals during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, scheduled to be celebrated on September 7.

Launching the facility at the Circuit House in the city on August 29 (Thursday), Home Minister V. Anitha said that earlier pandal organisers used to move from one office to the other to obtain No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from fire services and electricity departments and Municipal Corporation, etc. “Now, pandal organisers can obtain the NOC with a single click on computer,” she said.

How to obtain permission

Explaining the process of obtaining permission, Ms Anitha said that pandal organisers need to send ‘Hi’ to 7995095800 in WhatsApp or give a missed call. They will get a link of ganeshutsav.net immediately, followed by the guidelines and process to obtain the NOCs.

Once entering the site, the applicants need to furnish their mobile number, details of the puja committee members, police station limits, height of the idol, height of pandal, inaugural and procession dates, route of immersion and type of vehicle to be used, etc. After submitting the details, the pandal organisers will be given a date for the required inspection.

“A team of officials from five departments including fire services and municipal corporation will visit the site. The organisers must pay the fees at their nearest Mee Seva centre, after which they should upload the copy to the website. The organisers will be given the NOC with a QR code immediately,” Ms. Anitha said.

She urged the pandal organisers to display the QR code at the pandal. Police during the checks, can just scan the QR code to know about the permissions accorded, she said.

Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi and Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.