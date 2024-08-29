Online single window system to clear Ganesh pandal applications in Vizag

The Visakhapatnam police have launched an online single window clearance system to accord permissions for setting up pandals during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, scheduled to be celebrated on September 7.

Launching the facility at the Circuit House in the city on August 29 (Thursday), Home Minister V. Anitha said that earlier pandal organisers used to move from one office to the other to obtain No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from fire services and electricity departments and Municipal Corporation, etc. “Now, pandal organisers can obtain the NOC with a single click on computer,” she said.

How to obtain permission

Explaining the process of obtaining permission, Ms Anitha said that pandal organisers need to send ‘Hi’ to 7995095800 in WhatsApp or give a missed call. They will get a link of ganeshutsav.net immediately, followed by the guidelines and process to obtain the NOCs.

Once entering the site, the applicants need to furnish their mobile number, details of the puja committee members, police station limits, height of the idol, height of pandal, inaugural and procession dates, route of immersion and type of vehicle to be used, etc. After submitting the details, the pandal organisers will be given a date for the required inspection.

“A team of officials from five departments including fire services and municipal corporation will visit the site. The organisers must pay the fees at their nearest Mee Seva centre, after which they should upload the copy to the website. The organisers will be given the NOC with a QR code immediately,” Ms. Anitha said.

She urged the pandal organisers to display the QR code at the pandal. Police during the checks, can just scan the QR code to know about the permissions accorded, she said.

Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi and Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa were also present.