Online registration of property documents likely to begin in Visakhapatnam from November

October 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Registration and Stamps Department is planning to roll out its online registration portal called PRIMME in Visakhapatnam district from next month.

Currently being implemented on an experimental basis in NTR and Krishna districts, the department has decided to roll out the portal in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati districts in the next phase starting from the first week of November.

Under the system, documents related to property registrations (such as sale deed) can be prepared on the online portal itself, doing away with the need of taking the help of document writers or sub-registrar staff to prepare the documents.

Currently, the department is using CARD (Computer-Aided Administration of Registration Department) Version 1.0 which was created in 1999. The CARD 2.0 version has been developed to ensure quick, quality and secure services. The CARD 2.0, named PRIMME, will ensure an easy registration process for customers, according to officials.

After submitting the application online, the applicant can book a time slot and visit the registration office to complete the process. With the new version, property buyers can upload documents on their own without relying on document writers or intermediaries.

“We are preparing to introduce online registration process in all our nine sub-registrar offices in Visakhapatnam district. The exact date has not been confirmed. We have been able to detect some technical glitches during the rollout in NTR district, and are resolving them,” G. Balakrishna, deputy inspector general of the Registration and Stamps Department, told The Hindu on Thursday.

The introduction of advanced technology makes it possible to weed out forged documents, said a senior sub-registar official. Those who cannot do it on their own through the portal can contact the designated Sachivalayam for support.

