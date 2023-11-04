Online registration of property documents in Visakhapatnam district from November 6

November 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Registration and Stamps Department will launch CARD 2.0 in Visakhapatnam district on November 6. A pioneering system designed to streamline the registration of documents and mutation processes for agricultural lands, and focussing on efficiency and simplicity through the PRIMME (Property Registration Integration Mutation Made Easy) platform, will be rolled out at all the Sub-Registrar offices in the district.

The PRIMME system allows citizens to register on the website registration.ap.gov.in, enabling them to conveniently input their data independently or with assistance. Once the initial information is entered, individuals can then proceed to their respective Sub-Registrar office with the necessary supporting documents.

Upon arrival at the Sub-Registrar office, the appointed Sub-Registrar will scrutinise the application and carry out essential actions required for registrations.

“This innovative approach significantly reduces the bureaucratic hurdles and simplifies the process for citizens. A key highlight of CARD 2.0 is the integration of an E-stamp system, enabling citizens to conveniently pay their duties electronically, further enhancing the ease and efficiency of the entire process,” the Registration and Stamps Deputy Inspector General Balakrishna told The Hindu on Saturday.

