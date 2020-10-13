Online meet on quality concepts begins

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2020 00:50 IST

A.K. Saxena, Director (Operations), RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, inaugurated the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), Visakhapatnam chapter’s 20th convention on Quality Concepts, here on Monday. The convention will be held online till October 17.

Delivering the inaugural address, he stressed on the need and importance of small group activities like Quality Circles, 5S, Lean, Six Sigma etc., and their contribution to the present industrial scenario. He stated that the successful implementation of various tools of TQM has contributed immensely in the growth and the success story of Vizag Steel.

The theme of the convention is “Developing Self Reliant India through Quality Concepts”. More than 450 delegates from around 65 Quality Circle teams from different industries like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Naval Dockyard, NTPC –Simhadri, participated in this virtual convention.

K K Ghosh, Director (Projects), RINL & Chairman, Vizag Chapter of QCFI, highlighted the growth of the chapter,. During the inaugural session of the convention, B.V. Viswanadham, management consultant from Visakhapatnam, and others spoke.