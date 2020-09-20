Online job mela from September 22

Online Digital Job mela will be conducted by District Employment Exchange (Technical), Visakhapatnam, from September 22 to 25 on NCS Portal -www.ncs.gov.in for various posts like relationship executives, team leaders, assistants, helpers and security, said District Employment Officer (Tech.) K. Sudha.
In a release on Saturday, Ms. Sudha said that five companies — Innov, Addeco, Reliable First, Silverleaf and Kapston — are going to hire people for the posts. These jobs will be in various locations in the country, including Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. Age eligibility is 18 to 30 years and the salary would range from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per month. Interested candidates can attend interviews through national career services portal www.ncs.gov.in. For more details, contact 7024241098, 9866108607
