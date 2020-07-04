Online elocution, quiz contests for students

VISAKHAPATNAM

Population Research Centre and Department of Statistics, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with the Indian Association for the Study of Population is conducting online elocution and quiz competitions in connection with the World Population Day-2020 on July 11. The competition is open for UG and PG students. The last day for registration is July 7 till 4 p.m. Registration link: https://aucoe.info/util/quiz2020/quiz2020.php For details call: 9966981277

