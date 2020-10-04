Online admission: verify data, colleges told

Based on the government’s decision on online admission of students for all non-professional UG degree courses, from the academic year 2020-21, Andhra University has asked all its affiliated colleges to verify the data from the college login credentials provided by Jnanabhumi to identify mistakes and incorrect data, if any, including the information to be filled up in blank columns, and bring it to the notice of the Dean, College Development Council, AU, for necessary corrections based on original records.

The time schedule prescribed for the above purpose is from October 3 to October 6. For more details contact: 0891-2844032.

The University/APSCHE/Jnanabhumi portal personnel are not responsible if any college fails to upload/verify the data from their login credentials and confirm the same to the Dean, CDC, Andhra University, within the stipulated period, said Ch. Panduranga Reddy, Dean, College Development Council, AU.