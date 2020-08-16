Visakhapatnam

One-year-old baby dies of snakebite

A one-year-old baby died allegedly after being bitten by a snake at V. Kodapalle village in G Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district, in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the boy was sleeping with his parents, V. Ram Babu and Govindamma, when the incident occurred. It was learnt that locals chased and killed the snake. The G. Madugula police have not received any information regarding the incident.

