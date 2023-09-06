HamberMenu
One-week study tour of GVMC corporators to J&K, Punjab triggers row

Two corporators belonging to CPI(M) and JSP boycott tours, calling it a waste of public money

September 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

More than 80 corporators, along with a team of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials, will go on a study tour to Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir from September 10 to 17. This is the second consecutive year the corporators are going on a tour to study various projects pertaining to drainage, water, sanitation and others undertaken by municipal corporations in other States.

The corporator team is scheduled to leave for Srinagar on September 10 and visit the municipal corporation there the next day. They are scheduled to visit Amritsar Municipal Corporation in Punjab on September 15.

According to the GVMC authorities, 43 women corporators and 41 male corporators have given their consent for the study tour and a team of 16 GVMC officials will accompany them.

“If the corporators want to take their spouses on the tour they have to bear the expenses. The GVMC will pay for the corporators alone,” said an official.

Meanwhile, two corporators —CPI(M) corporator from Ward 78 B. Ganga Rao and Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator from Ward 22, P.L.V.N. Murthy boycotted the tours.

“At a time when a number of development activities fail to take off and the citizens are unhappy with the burden of a number of taxes, going on a study tour is not prudent. The corporators went on a study tour last year too. What was the gain from it? They have visited many corporations in North India. Did they prepare any report on their observations or feasible projects in Visakhapatnam?” he said.

CPI (M) leader Ganga Rao said that the schedule of the study tour ‘looked more like that of a vacation’.

“The study tour includes sightseeing in Srinagar. Visits to Dal Lake, Vaishnodevi temple and other places have been included in the tour. Such tours are nothing but a waste of public money. The GVMC rather undertake some development works here with the funds assigned for the study tour,” said Mr. Ganga Rao.

