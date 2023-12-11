One-way special trains to Secunderabad, Ahmedabad to clear rush

December 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

One-way special express trains will be operated by the railways between Rangapara North and Secunderabad and, between Puri and Ahemadabad to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 02605 Rangapara North – Secunderabad one-way special express train will leave Rangapara North on Sunday at 6 p.m. on December 17 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 2 a.m. and leave at 2.20 p.m. to reach Secunderabad at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair DIvision AK Tripathi.

This special train will have stoppages at Udalguri, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Bardhaman, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nalgonda.

ADVERTISEMENT

This train will have 2nd AC-1, Sleeper Class- 5, General Second Class-9 and Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no. 08419 Puri- Ahmedabad one-way special express train, will leave Puri on Monday at 9.50 a.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam at 5.15 p.m. and depart at 5.35 p.m. to reach Ahmedabad at 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This special train will have the stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chhatrapur, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Warangal, Ramgundam, Manchereal, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chadrapur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkhapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Dondaicha, Nadurbar and Surat.

This train will have 3rd AC-1, Sleeper Class-15, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches -2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.