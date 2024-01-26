One-way special trains to be operated to Coimbatore, Chennai

January 26, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

One-way special trains will be operated between New Jalpaiguri–Coimbatore and Shalimar- MGR Chennai Central to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 05795 New Jalpaiguri- Coimbatore one-way special express train will leave New Jalpaiguri on Monday at 9.15 p.m. on January 29 (1 trip) and reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.10 p.m. and leave at 11.35 p.m. and will reach Coimbatore on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m.

This special train will have stoppages at Kishanganj, Barsoi, Kumedpur, Malda Town, New Farkka, Rampurhat, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Katpadi, Joralpettai, Erode between New Jalpaiguri and Coimbatore stations.

This train will have Sleeper Class-20, General Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, 02841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central One Way Special express train will leave Shalimar on January 29 (Monday) at 2.35 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.50 a.m. and leave at 4.10 a.m. to reach MGR Chennai Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This special train will have the stoppages at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudur between Shalimar - MGR Chennai Central.

It will have Sleeper Class-20 and Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Travelling public have been asked to make use of the special train service.

