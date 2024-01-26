GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One-way special trains to be operated to Coimbatore, Chennai

January 26, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

One-way special trains will be operated between New Jalpaiguri–Coimbatore and Shalimar- MGR Chennai Central to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 05795 New Jalpaiguri- Coimbatore one-way special express train will leave New Jalpaiguri on Monday at 9.15 p.m. on January 29 (1 trip) and reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.10 p.m. and leave at 11.35 p.m. and will reach Coimbatore on Wednesday at 8.30 p.m.

This special train will have stoppages at Kishanganj, Barsoi, Kumedpur, Malda Town, New Farkka, Rampurhat, Dankuni, Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Katpadi, Joralpettai, Erode between New Jalpaiguri and Coimbatore stations.

This train will have Sleeper Class-20, General Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, 02841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central One Way Special express train will leave Shalimar on January 29 (Monday) at 2.35 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.50 a.m. and leave at 4.10 a.m. to reach MGR Chennai Central on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This special train will have the stoppages at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Gudur between Shalimar - MGR Chennai Central.

It will have Sleeper Class-20 and Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Travelling public have been asked to make use of the special train service.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.