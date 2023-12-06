ADVERTISEMENT

One-way special train to be operated from Guwahati to Bengaluru to clear rush of passengers

December 06, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A one-way special train will be operated between Guwahati and SMVT Bengaluru in order to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 05670 Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru will leave Guwahati at 6 a.m. on December 9 and will reach Vizianagaram on the next day at 2:30 p.m. and will leave at 2.35 p.m., to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 3.30 p.m. and leave at 3.50 p.m., to reach Duvvada at 4.28 p.m. and leave at 4.30 p.m. to reach SMVT Bengaluru on the third day (December 11) at 9.10 a.m., according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

Stoppages: Kamakhya, Golpara, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coach Behar, Mathabhanga, Jaipaiguri Road, New Jalpaigur, Kishanganj, Malda town, Rampur Hat, Bardhaman, Dankuni, Kharagpur jn, Balasore, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Samalkot jn, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta jn, Katpadi Jn, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram.

