One-way special train from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada on September 3 to clear stranded passengers

A one-way special train will be operated from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada on September 3 (Tuesday) to clear the stranded passengers.

Train no. 08581 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada one-way Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday at 12:55 p.m.; reach Duvvada at 1:23 p.m. departure at 1:25 p.m.; Anakapalli at 1:39 p.m. departure at 1:40 p.m.; Tuni at 2:23 p.m. departure at 2:25 p.m.; Annavaram at 2:39 p.m. departure at 2:40 p.m.; Samlkot at 3:14 p.m. departure at 3:15 p.m.; Anaparti at 3:39 p.m. departure at 3:40 p.m.; Rajahmundry at 4:18 p.m. departure at 4:20 p.m.; Nidadavolu at 4:54 p.m. departure at 4:55 p.m.; Tadepalligudem at 5:09 p.m. departure at 5:10 p.m.; Eluru at 5:49 p.m. departure at 5:50 p.m.; Nuzvid at 6:14 p.m. departure at 6:15 p.m. and will reach Vijayawada at 7:15 p.m.

This train will have second class sitting-16, General Second class- 2, AC Chair Car- 2 Second class luggage-cum-sitting coaches/ Divyangjan-2 in its composition.