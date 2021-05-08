One person held, 12 oxygen cylinders seized

Drug control officials conduct decoy operation

A man was taken into custody and 10 medical oxygen cylinders of 68-litre capacity and two cylinders of 48-litre capacity were seized from his possession for stocking and selling medical oxygen without licence, by the officials of the Drugs Control Administration(DCA), Visakhapatnam on Friday night.

B. Jagadeesh Kumar, the accused, was allegedly involved in the illegal sale and black marketing of medical oxygen cylinders at M/s Moray Smart Solutions at MVP Colony in the city. According to K. Rajitha, Assistant Director, DCA, Visakhapatnam, based on information received from the Director General, DCA, Guntur, on Friday, a decoy operation was conducted.

Drugs Inspector D. Suneeta contacted the accused over telephone for medical oxygen, he told her that the stock would be ready in the evening and the price was ₹55,000. In the evening, the accused told Ms. Suneeta that he had big cylinders only and the price was ₹78,000.

The Drugs Inspector along with the CI(V&E), Viaskhapatnam, approached the accused, posing as customers to purchase the cylinder. He asked them to pay ₹50,000 in cash and the remaining ₹28,000 through online.

The cylinders were seized by Drugs Inspector (Sales), Visakhapatnam, P.N.V.V.S. Kalyani. The seizure was completed by 11 p.m. and the accused was handed over to the MVP Police.