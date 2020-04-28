One more positive case ‘reported’ in the district

One more COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Visakhapatnam district. A 60-year old woman from Chintalapalem village of Kasimkota mandal has tested positive, according to officials from the Health Department. However the case is yet to be officially confirmed by the health bulletin.

According to sources, the woman is a native of Chintalapalem village and works in Vijayawada. It was learnt that around 10 days ago, she had come to Kasimkota in a lorry. After coming to know about her arrival, the Health Department officials have sent her to quarantine facility at Kasimkota. Recently, she had COVID-19 symptoms and her results had tested positive, said a health official.

“As per our information, the woman came to Vizag along with two other women in a lorry. Later she was sent to quarantine. There are nearly 25 to 30 persons in the quarantine facility. All the persons, including the two others, with whom the elderly woman had travelled tested negative,” said a health official.

Sources said that officials are mulling to extend the quarantine period after the woman tested positive, assuming that a few might have infected and they could show symptoms in the next couple of weeks. Health teams from Kasimkota and Anakapalle region have started survey in the three km radius of Chintalapalem village to check if any person has symptoms.

The elderly woman was shifted to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), where people aged over 50 or those having respiratory issues are treated.

Surveillance

The rural police have reportedly strengthened enforcement in around seven villages surrounding Chintalapalem, after the doctors confirmed a positive case.

Superintendent of Police Attada Babujee said that the area has considered as containment zone. With this two areas — Narsipatnam and Kasimkota — will be containment zones under the rural police limits till day. Containment may be lifted in Narsipatnam after May 3, if the area does not report any cases, he added.