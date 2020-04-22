One more patient discharged

One more COVID-19 patient, who was being treated at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), was discharged on Tuesday, as per health bulletin released on Wednesday. With his discharge, the total number of persons discharged is 19 and active cases in Visakhapatnam district has been reduced to two.

According to doctors from GIMSR, the person from Poorna Market area has been discharged after his reports tested negative.

The two active cases include the recent COVDI-19 case of one 55-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, who tested positive on April 19. Doctors said that condition of all the two patients is stable and there could be more discharges very soon.

It may be remembered that the district had reported 21 positive cases till date and there was no death. The district administration has identified several containment zones, including Poorna Market, Allipuram, Railway New Colony, Thatichetlapalem, Gajuwaka and Narsipatnam, where lockdown is strictly implemented.