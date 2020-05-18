VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM 18 May 2020 23:45 IST
One more case reported in Vizag
Updated: 18 May 2020 23:45 IST
One more positive case was reported in the city on Monday. A 28-year-old woman from Dibbapalem in Dandu Bazaar area tested positive. With this total number of cases went up to 76 and of them 38 are active cases and 37 discharged. There are two more suspected cases in the district which are likely to be notified in a bulletin on Tuesday.
