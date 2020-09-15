One more arrested in Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case

A key accused, Giteli Imran, of Panchmahal in Godhra, has been booked for his involvement in espionage activities and working for Pakistan-based ISI

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another key accused in Godhra, Gujarat, on Monday, for his alleged involvement in the Visakhapatnam naval espionage case.

The arrested has been identified as Giteli Imran, 37, a resident of Panchmahal, Godhra, and he has been booked under various Sections such as 120B & 121A of IPC, Section 17 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act, for his involvement in espionage activities and working for Pakistan-based ISI.

The case relates to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations and movements of Indian naval ships and submarines, and other defence establishments.

Investigation revealed that a few Navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani agents through social media platforms and shared classified information in lieu of money deposited into their bank accounts through Indian associates of the ISI who had business interests in Pakistan.

Imran was associated with Pakistani spies/agents under the guise of cross-border cloth trade, the probe revealed. As per the directions of Pakistan-based spies, he deposited money into the bank accounts of Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals in lieu of sensitive and classified data provided by them.

Some digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized in the search conducted at the house of Imran on Monday.

The NIA has so far arrested and filed chargesheets against 14 persons, including 11 sailors of Indian Navy, a few of whom were based in Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

The sailors were reportedly lured into the spy ring in a honeytrap on social media.