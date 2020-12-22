Visakhapatnam

One-month yoga course from December 28

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a one-month offline Yoga classes from December 28. The timings for the classes is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The programme is specially designed for whose who wish to shed weight and are above 100 kg, the AU officials said.

Honorary Director, Department of Yoga & Consciousness, O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, said that techniques will be taught to burn fat instead of burning the calories though simple and scientific techniques. He also added that one-day free offline demo class will be conducted on December 26 at 7 a.m in the department. For further details, interested can contact 8985947523 / 8008486999.

