VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 22:56 IST

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, is conducting a one-month online yoga classes for children — Yoga for Children — from September 14 to October 14. The timings for the classes are 4 p.m to 5 p.m. The eligible age category is 8 to 15 years.

Honorary Director, Department of Yoga and Consciousness, O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, said that during this pandemic situation, kids being stuck at home need some activities to increase their immunity. Yogasanas will strengthen and relax their body, while pranayamas will purify their body. Meditation will help calm their mind and improve concentration, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

At the end of the course, candidates will receive an online certificate. Candidates can join the class by paying ₹700. For further details, interested can contact 9701342985