The Department of Yoga and Consciousness, Andhra University, is conducting a one-month online yoga classes for children — Yoga for Children — from September 14 to October 14. The timings for the classes are 4 p.m to 5 p.m. The eligible age category is 8 to 15 years.
Honorary Director, Department of Yoga and Consciousness, O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, said that during this pandemic situation, kids being stuck at home need some activities to increase their immunity. Yogasanas will strengthen and relax their body, while pranayamas will purify their body. Meditation will help calm their mind and improve concentration, he said.
At the end of the course, candidates will receive an online certificate. Candidates can join the class by paying ₹700. For further details, interested can contact 9701342985
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath