One killed as van, pickup collide

One person was killed and nine others were injured in a collision between a van and a pickup near Venjaramoodu on Saturday evening.

The Venjaramoodu police identified the deceased as Vijin, 22, of Thandrampoyka, Venjaramoodu. Vijin was travelling in the pickup.

The accident occurred around 4.15 p.m. at Udimoodu near Venjaramoodu. The occupants of the van were returning to Malappuram after attending a wedding at Kazhakootam, the police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Venjaramoodu.

