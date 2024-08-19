ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, another injured in lightning strike near Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Published - August 19, 2024 09:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The incident occurred when they took shelter under a tree due to rain, says INTUC leader

The Hindu Bureau

A contract worker died, while another employee was injured due to lightning strike on Monday afternoon. Venkata Pentayya (30), a contract helper, died while Rajaram Patel (41), an Assistant Fitter, sustained injuries due to lightning. The injured person is under treatment at the Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH), where he is said to be recovering, according to the trade union sources.

“The duo were coming out of the plant, when there was a downpour and lightning. They took shelter under a tree, when lightning struck, killing Pentayya on the spot and Rajaram suffered injuries on both of his legs. The mishap occurred close to our office (INTUC) on the Steel Plant Plaza Road,” said Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, INTUC Steel president.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US