One killed, another injured in lightning strike near Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

A contract worker died, while another employee was injured due to lightning strike on Monday afternoon. Venkata Pentayya (30), a contract helper, died while Rajaram Patel (41), an Assistant Fitter, sustained injuries due to lightning. The injured person is under treatment at the Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH), where he is said to be recovering, according to the trade union sources.

“The duo were coming out of the plant, when there was a downpour and lightning. They took shelter under a tree, when lightning struck, killing Pentayya on the spot and Rajaram suffered injuries on both of his legs. The mishap occurred close to our office (INTUC) on the Steel Plant Plaza Road,” said Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, INTUC Steel president.