One held on charge of duping girls

Kancharapalem police arrested a 30-year person for allegedly duping girls and extorting money from them, here. The accused reportedly committed the crimes by posing as a doctor.

The arrested has been identified as one Kumar, a resident of the city. According to Kancharapalem police, the accused would target girls through his fake Facebook account in which he claimed to be a doctor. Kumar allegedly trapped girls in the name of friendship. He used the girl’s pictures and extorted money by threatening them. Police suspect that there could be around 15 to 20 victims.