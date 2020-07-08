One held for ‘rape attempt’

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 July 2020 23:41 IST

New Port police on Tuesday night arrested a 20-year old youth for allegedly attempting to a rape a 15-year-old girl at Siddeswaram area in the city.

According to reports, the police nabbed the accused based on the complaint filed by the victim and her family members a few days ago. Police said that as per the victim’s statement, the accused attempted to rape her in her house during the absence of inmates. She escaped from him after raising alarm. Cases have been booked. The accused has been sent to remand.

